Proposal to suspend state gas tax could help local landscapers

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont’s proposal to suspend the state gas tax until the end of June could help local landscapers avoid financial disaster this spring.

One small business owner in Cheshire says the plan would make a huge difference to his bottom line.

Rising fuel prices have significantly impacted Jim Maiorana’s landscaping business, Jim’s Lawn Service.

“I’ve not seen gas like this in I don’t know how many years,” he said.

Those escalating numbers really impact Jim.

He owns about $300,000 worth of equipment, and just about all of it is powered by gas.

Jim has already increased his prices by nearly 25%.

“If you don’t raise the prices how do you expect to stay in business you can’t stay in business,” he said.

But he still can’t keep up.

“You’re looking at an average of $250, $300 to fill up a gas truck here,” Jim said.

Every time fuel costs rise, Jim’s bank account falls.

“What can we do to stop this? I mean how much more is it going to keep going up?” he said.

Governor Lamont says he understands the pain rising fuel prices inflicts.

Monday, he proposed cutting the state’s gas tax by 25 cents, a move that appears to have bipartisan support.

“I thought it was really important that we would work together Republicans and Democrats to come up with a bipartisan solution on this you know we will see what comes out of the caucus on this but I think we have the opportunity to move quickly,” said Lamont (D – Connecticut).

In Cheshire, Jim knows the legislature meets next week so he hopes lawmakers will slash the gas tax as soon as possible.

He says the move wouldn’t solve all of his problems, but it might help him keep his head above water.

“I think that would be a great step, that would really help out the small businessman,” said Jim.

