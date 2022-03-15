Quassy to open next month; new water coaster to follow

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement & Waterpark is preparing for its opening day next month.

Quassy said it’ll be open on April 23 for its 114th season.

In addition to preparations for that, crews have been working to build what the park called a new state-of-the-art water coaster. It’s been dubbed “Rocket Rapids.”

The Rocket Rapids water coaster opens May 28. (Quassy Amusement and Waterpark)

“Construction crews were busy pouring concrete footings for the ride and associated pump house to make way for erection of the huge fiberglass elements which have been assembled adjacent to the site,” said Ron Gustafson, director of marketing and public relations, Quassy Amusement and Waterpark.

Crews made headway on the project on Monday. (Quassy Amusement and Waterpark)

Quassy said Rocket Rapids is slated to launch on May 28, along with the rest of the waterpark and Quassy Beach.

More information can be found on Quassy’s website here.

