Reigning PGA player of the year headed to Cromwell this summer

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The PGA Tour’s reigning player of the year has committed to play at the Travelers Championship.

Patrick Cantlay, who as of Tuesday was ranked 4th in the World Golf Rankings, joined the field for the annual event at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Cantlay has won six PGA Tour events, four of which came in 2021.

“Patrick has been playing some of the best golf on the PGA TOUR in recent years,” said Nathan Grube, tournament director, Travelers Championship. “We’re thrilled that our fans will be able to watch the tour’s current player of the year, and we thank Patrick for his continued support.”

As a 19-year-old UCLA student, Cantlay shot a 10-under-par 60 in the second round of the 2011 Travelers Championship. It’s the lowest single-round score by an amateur in PGA TOUR history, and remains Cantlay’s best score in his PGA Tour career.

“From the first time he ever played in our tournament, Patrick made it clear that he would be a force on the PGA TOUR,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “To see him go from a college amateur playing on an exemption to a multiple time tour winner who was voted by his peers as the top player is remarkable. It has been fun to watch his career unfold, and we are excited that he will be back competing in the Travelers Championship this June.”

Cantlay joins four other players ranked among the world’s top 10, including no. 5 Scottie Scheffler, no. 7 Rory McIlroy, no. 8 Justin Thomas and no. 10 Dustin Johnson – in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship.

The golf tournament is scheduled for June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.