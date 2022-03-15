Rewards programs help drivers save at the pump

(WFSB) - It might feel like there is no end in sight when it comes to prices at the gas pump, but there are some ways you could save.

Eyewitness News checked out a few rewards programs so you can keep a few bucks in your pocket.

Whether it’s downloading an app or joining a free rewards program, every little bit helps.

Drivers say they’re doing whatever they can to spend less.

Bill Gabbey needed to put gas in his car today.

“It’s not empty so I put $40 in so that should do it. Hopefully!” Bill said.

As filling up your gas tank is coming with a higher price, he says he now plans his trips.

“I’m more cognizant on how I plan my travels. Yesterday I had a lot of errands to do and not going back and forth but getting what I need and not repetitive trips,” said Bill.

Connecticut is trending higher at the pump, with a gallon of regular gas coming in at $4.45.

The national average is $4.31 per gallon.

“Last week I went twice in a week and it went up .40 one day and .20 the next time I went so you don’t know what you’ll be paying,” said Maria of Meriden.

Some companies like Cumberland Farms and Stop and Shop offer reward programs.

At Cumberland Farms, drivers can save 10 cents per gallon, while earning other rewards, like free coffee or a fountain drink for every 80 gallons of fuel purchased by using the app.

At Stop and Shop, their “go rewards” can help you save, it’s connected to their mobile app.

For every $1 spent, members earn 1 go point.

100 points can be redeemed for a 10 cent off per gallon, up to $1.50 off per gallon.

The more points you have, the more you save.

Other apps like the “Get Upside” app can also save you some money.

Once you download the free app you find participating gas stations near you, use a debit or credit card to pay, upload the receipt and can earn cash back.

Other apps like GasBuddy, AAA Mobile and Google Maps list gas prices in your area.

If you’re a member of bulk retailers like Sam’s Club, BJ’s, or Costco, gas prices tend to be a little cheaper.

“I have stop and shop and Citgo so I check to see what the prices are basically and it varies Citgo to Citgo,” Maria said.

Last year at this time we were paying $2.88 for a gallon of regular in Connecticut.

If you have a 12-gallon tank and buy regular gas you’re spending about $20 more to fill up your gas tank today.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.