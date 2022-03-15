Great Day CT
Sen. Blumenthal to speak following trip to Ukrainian border

© U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator is prepared to talk about his trip to the Ukrainian border.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he recently traveled to Poland and the Ukrainian border as the Russian incursion into the country raged.

The senator is scheduled to speak to the media virtually at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

While in Poland, Blumenthal said he met with Ukrainian refugees, relief organizations, members of the 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. and Polish government officials regarding the ongoing invasion.

