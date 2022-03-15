SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Taste by Spellbound

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Dreaming of a sweet treat? Check out Taste by Spellbound.

That’s what Adrienne Miceli did.

“I have been a longtime fan of Taste by Spellbound. The adorableness of everything here and the fact that it’s 100% made from scratch, even just as a patron, I totally loved,” she said.

Miceli went from patron to manager and one of the bakers when she was looking for a career change.

“I studied chemical engineering, but baking has been my therapy and passion for years. And now I’m blessed to make it a career,” she said.

There are three locations: West Hartford and Avon, where the kitchen is, and now the newest location in South Windsor.

“We’ve been really embraced by the community. Even from day one this September when we opened this location, we had a line out the door, and on Saturdays on holidays the whole community really turns out. Even though we’re new and still gaining our roots, it’s so good to see,” Miceli said.

You can probably see why people have been making this part of their routine.

“We are known for our cupcakes, macarons, and bars,” said Miceli.

All made from scratch.

“We do a bunch of custom cakes, as well as cupcakes and macarons. Our cakes are like extra tall and really, really beautiful. We have a team of highly skilled cake decorators and they can make just about any theme come to life. We work with only buttercream, so every single piece of that cake is delicious inside and out,” said Miceli.

Like this crème brule cake, or this custom taco cake.

For Miceli, cupcakes are her favorite.

“I know that sounds so basic because we make them every single day but it’s how I start my day every day. It’s the most collaborative part of the baking day because the whole team, one little group will be making the batters while somebody else is scooping it, while somebody else is baking it while somebody else is frosting, and we have this beautiful little assembly line, and then we turn out a handful of a cute little assortment of cupcakes every single day, and that collaboration with the excitement and newness of it, it never gets old,” she said.

It never gets old because she says she really loves working at Taste by Spellbound.

“Working here is honestly a dream come true. I wanted to be a baker for years and years. And having the opportunity to be inspired every day by these fresh ingredients is, it’s truly a joy.”

For more information on Taste by Spellbound, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.