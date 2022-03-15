Great Day CT
State Police recruits fired for cheating

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight recruits from the State Police 131st training troop have been fired for cheating on an exam.

According to a Connecticut State Police, the recruits were terminated following an internal affairs investigation in to the incident in February.

The recruits were set to graduate March 24, but in accordance with the Connecticut General Statute, section 5-230, they were terminated March 15.

The remaining 53 troopers are still set to graduate.

“The is an unfortunate set f circumstances and allegations such as these are not taken lightly,” Colonel Stavros Mellekas said in a written statement. “From start to finish, we demand that are recruits maintain the integrity of the Connecticut State Police. When their integrity comes into question, a review may be warranted.”

