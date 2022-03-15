Great Day CT
Students at Norwich Free Academy make pierogi in fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Students at Norwich Free Academy are making thousands of pierogis in a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.
By Kevin Hogan and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - How about a pierogi?

Students at Norwich Free Academy are making thousands this week in a special fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.

This fundraiser sold out in hours last week.

At just a dollar a piece, students, faculty and Project Outreach are making it happen.

One by one, students at NFA are churning out carefully formed traditional pierogi.

Nearly 2000 are stuffed with a potato and cheese filling.

Wanting to do something for Ukrainian refugees heading to Poland, the school’s Project Outreach program working with the culinary staff pitched this fundraiser.

The proceeds are going to the help the organization World Central Kitchen, now feeding tens of thousands of Ukrainians who escaped to Poland.

“I put in for like $250-500 I thought that’s what we would raise. So the fact that we’re almost at $1800 dollars with donations too is pretty incredible,” said Jodi Savage, Project Outreach coordinator.

“There’s like a lot of people here trying to like help. It’s just a lot of support,” said Brody Corcoran, freshman at NFA.

The pierogi are sold out as of Tuesday evening.

They are being frozen tonight, ready to be picked up tomorrow.

You can donate to World Central Kitchen here.

For more information on NFA’s Project Outreach, click here.

