ANSWER DESK: What do interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve mean for you?

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Federal Reserve is raising the interest rate.

So, what does that mean for you?

The Fed had been holding the rate down to boost employment, and this quarter of a percent increase is aimed at halting inflation.

The Fed is trying to make it more expensive for businesses and people to borrow money.

Hopefully, that brings demand and prices down.

Inflation has been a problem for a while, and experts want to know: why we didn’t do this sooner?

“It’s an attempt to slow the economy a little bit, it’s an attempt to raise the value of the dollar a little bit,” said John Rosen, Professor at the University of New Haven.

With inflation continuing at a 40-year high, the federal reserve has announced it will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percent.

Board members also hinted this could be the first of several increases aimed at bringing down prices.

Experts want to know why this didn’t happen sooner.

“They should have start doing it last summer,” said Osman Kilic, Professor at Quinnipiac University.

This will make it more expensive for businesses and for people to borrow money.

How does that bring down inflation?

“If you’re a shoe store, right, you borrow money to buy enough shoes to get you through the season, now all of a sudden it’s going to cost you a little bit more to borrow money, you buy a few fewer shoes,” said Rosen.

If demand comes down, so too should prices.

How long would that take? Some experts say at least six months, and some say longer.

“It takes time, typically 9 to 12 months,” said Kilic.

Experts say consumers will feel it too.

Credit cards, mortgages, any debt with a variable rate will go up.

You’ll also see it if you plan on taking out a loan soon.

One benefit is interest rates on savings accounts will also go up.

Some experts say people should start saving in case prices come down too fast.

“We will most likely see a recession,” said Kilic.

We could see the federal reserve increase the rate seven times or more over the next year or more.

