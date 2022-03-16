Catalytic converters stolen from dealership in Griswold

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Catalytic converters were snatched off vehicles at a dealership in Griswold early Wednesday morning.

State police said three of them were stolen from vehicles at East Coast Auto Sales on Route 138.

Troopers said two male suspects were seen in surveillance photos to be wearing hoodies and dark pants.

They said the suspects had a car jack and sawzall.

They drove a 1998-2002 silver or gold Honda Accord. The accused vehicle left the dealership traveling west on Route 138 towards Jewett City.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Lee Lukin at Lee.Lukin@ct.gov or at 860-848-6500.

All tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.