Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen from dealership in Griswold

Two suspects stole three catalytic converters from a dealership in Griswold during the early...
Two suspects stole three catalytic converters from a dealership in Griswold during the early morning hours of March 16. They drove a 1998-2002 silver or gold Honda Accord.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Catalytic converters were snatched off vehicles at a dealership in Griswold early Wednesday morning.

State police said three of them were stolen from vehicles at East Coast Auto Sales on Route 138.

Troopers said two male suspects were seen in surveillance photos to be wearing hoodies and dark pants.

They said the suspects had a car jack and sawzall.

They drove a 1998-2002 silver or gold Honda Accord. The accused vehicle left the dealership traveling west on Route 138 towards Jewett City.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Lee Lukin at Lee.Lukin@ct.gov or at 860-848-6500.

All tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Glastonbury police vehicle.
Driver involved in head-on collision with Glastonbury police cruiser
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Gov. Lamont to talk about community violence intervention program
The Board of Education in Montville voted to move away from its "Indians" mascot.
Monvtille’s school board votes to do away with Native American mascot
The Board of Education in Montville voted to move away from its "Indians" mascot.
VIDEO: Montville to get rid of Native American mascot