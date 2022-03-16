Conn. businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Bars and restaurants are making their final preparations for St. Patrick’s Day.

While plenty of places are already serving corned beef and cabbage, some are finding it a little pricier this year.

At Tommy Sullivan’s Café in Branford, everyone is already in a festive mood.

It takes us absolutely a week to get ready and this year, all we have to do is open the doors, because everybody is ready. We’re going to have the best St Paddy’s day party we’ve ever had.

The café has been open for 44 years, but they missed St. Paddy’s the last two years due to COVID.

“We normally get 2000 pounds. This year I only got 1200, we don’t know what to expect, everybody will be out. We’ll have Shepherd’s Pie, we’ll have Guiness Stew, its going to be a great day,” said Sullivan.

For those looking to stay in and celebrate at home, you might notice your traditional Irish dinner is going to cost a little more.

According to the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price index, beef is up more than 16 percent from last year.

At Ferraro’s Market, the rye bread, Irish soda bread and cabbage is stocked. They’ve got corned beef too, but if you’re looking for the one, they make fresh in house, you’re a little late.

“We’ve probably produced about 2200 pounds of our owned corned beef. It’s a process, takes about 10 days to barrel cure it with the spices and everything, not a process you can rush,” said Al Lauro. “It’s a crowd favorite, people call and order it, reserve it and we’ll sell it well past set Patrick’s Day.”

General manager Lauro says they’ll have another batch out in a few days, but for those who don’t want to wait or do the work themselves, you could always leave the cooking to the professionals.

“We don’t take reservations on this day because it’s absolutely crazy, we just open the doors, they all come in and it’s always a lot of fun. The New Haven Emerald Society comes down with their bag pipes and play and really gives us a lot of Irish flavor. It’s really just an awesome day,” said Sullivan.

As for the price going up, Lauro at Ferraro’s says, for most folks, Saint Patrick’s Day is a special meal, you do it once a year, and you’re not going to miss out, so they don’t seem to mind spending a little extra this year for their corned beef.

