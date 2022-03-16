Conn. reps. celebrate daylight saving bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.

This means, people will not have to change their clocks every eight months

The bill is called the Sunshine Protection Act, and it had bipartisan support in the Senate. Now that the bill was passed, it will be making its way to the House of Representatives.

Once the bill is voted on by Republicans and Democrats, it will end up on President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

Senator Marco Rubio is a sponsor of the bill. He voiced his support in the Senate on Tuesday.

“Reduce crime as it’s light later in the day. We have seen decrease in child obesity, in seasonal depression that many feel during standard time,” says Rubio.

Connecticut State Representative Kurt Vail says he feels this will be a positive change.

“I had constituents see if we can do anything about it and the goal all along was to get the federal government to do something. There is only so much you can do as a state representative. This was the goal,” says Vail.

Vail says he’s been bringing up a similar bill for the past six years at the state capitol. However, he was never successful.

“People might stop at the store. I think it’s good for commerce. It’s good for energy. It’s good for mental health. When we change the clocks heart attacks increase and traffic accidents increase. I think overall it’s a win-win,” says Vail.

If it passes through Congress and Biden makes it official, it won’t go into effect until November 2023. It will not go into effect until then because transportation companies and broadcasters will need the time to adjust their schedules.

