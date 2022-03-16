Great Day CT
Conn. tech company sends search and rescue drones to Ukraine

A local tech company is sending drones to help the people of Ukraine.
By Lezla Gooden and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut tech company is sending over much needed tools in a humanitarian effort to help the people of Ukraine.

Aquiline Drones of Hartford say they felt called to help the people of Ukraine.

They are doing so by sending 40 of their own drones to provide humanitarian assistance.

The drones will not be used for any military purposes but will help with search and rescues, delivering supplies, and providing aerial views.

“Drones are aircraft and the provide that aerial perspective that you would ordinarily not have. Here you have eyes in the sky from multiple vantage points,” said Alexander.

Not only are they sending drones to Ukraine but they’re also going to provide personnel to train those on the ground.

“Our contribution exceeds 150,000 right now and we are asking the business community, like I said, responsible business citizens, to step up and make contributions such that we can make additional drones and send them out there,” said Alexander.

The company says their ultimate goal is to send 1,000 drones.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

