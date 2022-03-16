Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Crime scene unfolds at Mobil station in Jewett City

A police investigation was underway at Chuck's Mobil in Jewett City on March 16.
A police investigation was underway at Chuck's Mobil in Jewett City on March 16.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWETT CITY, CT (WFSB) - Police and firefighters swarmed a gas station in Jewett City on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Chuck’s Mobil station on Main Street.

Video from the location can be viewed below:

A fire was reported, but has since been put out.

There’s no word on what happened.

The State Police Major Crimes division was spotted on the scene.

Channel 3 has a crew there.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls invasion of his country 'dark time for Europe.'
CT lawmakers react to Ukrainian president’s pleas
WFSB File
Police: Woman injured in Hartford shooting
Crews in Middletown are battling two house fires Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters battle two house fires in Middletown
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Gov. Lamont talks about community violence intervention program