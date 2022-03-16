Crime scene unfolds at Mobil station in Jewett City
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEWETT CITY, CT (WFSB) - Police and firefighters swarmed a gas station in Jewett City on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the Chuck’s Mobil station on Main Street.
Video from the location can be viewed below:
A fire was reported, but has since been put out.
There’s no word on what happened.
The State Police Major Crimes division was spotted on the scene.
Channel 3 has a crew there.
