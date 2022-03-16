CT lawmakers react to Ukrainian president’s pleas

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Reactions over a plea for help by the president of Ukraine were sent out on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Pearl Harbor attacks in an appeal to Congress and President Joe Biden to do more to help the country defend itself from a Russian invasion.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal called Zelenskyy ‘s speech deeply impassioned and impactful.

“The people of Ukraine need our support now more than ever. Congress must respond to this plea w/action. We need to provide additional military and humanitarian aid to counter Putin’s attack,” Blumenthal said. “One thing was crystal clear on my trip to Poland last weekend, we need to urgently expand assistance to Ukraine. Ukrainian freedom fighters are battling for their country’s survival & can defeat Putin’s invasion if they have a fair fight, focusing especially on air defense.”

Rep. John Larson said Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have inspired people all over the world.

“Today, the United States Congress heard directly from him about the heart-wrenching humanitarian toll of Putin’s war,” Larson said. “We must do everything we can to help Ukraine. Since the beginning of this conflict, I have pushed for refugee assistance, banning Russian oil and gas, supplying the Ukrainian Air Force with fighter jets, increasing sanctions, and banning all Russian government officials and oligarchs from setting foot on US soil. We will defund the Russian war machine, and we will continue to supply the Ukrainian defense. I commend President Biden for his leadership in uniting the rest of the world against Putin and will continue to work with him and my colleagues in Congress to support Ukraine.”

Biden said the U.S. will be sending an additional $800 million in military assistance, making a total of $2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv since he took office more than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.