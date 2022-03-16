Driver involved in head-on collision with Glastonbury police cruiser

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A driver sideswiped an SUV then slammed head on into a police cruiser in Glastonbury.

Police said it happened on Hebron Avenue in the area of Hawthorne Mead Drive just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said it appeared that the driver of a Ford Fusion was headed west on Hebron Avenue when the person crossed the center line and sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the driver of which had been traveling in the opposite direction.

After that, police said the driver of the Fusion struck the Glastonbury police cruiser head-on, which was behind the Jeep. Police said the officer in the cruiser was on a routine patrol at the time.

The Fusion driver then struck a third vehicle. The driver was brought to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was brought to St. Francis Hospital.

The officer was brought to Hartford Hospital.

The injuries to everyone involved were described as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the third vehicle that was struck was not hurt.

Hebron Avenue was closed for a time while police investigated. It reopened around 6 p.m., according to police.

What started the crash sequence remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Glastonbury police at 860-652-4254.

