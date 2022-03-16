Firefighters battle two house fires in Middletown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters in Middletown battled two house fires on Wednesday afternoon.

They were called to the area of Grand Street, Kings Avenue, and Clinton Avenues.

Smoke could be seen from Channel 3′s iCam in Middletown.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

Crews battled two house fires in Middletown on March 16. (Middletown police)

