Firefighters battle two house fires in Middletown

Crews in Middletown are battling two house fires Wednesday afternoon.
Crews in Middletown are battling two house fires Wednesday afternoon.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters in Middletown battled two house fires on Wednesday afternoon.

They were called to the area of Grand Street, Kings Avenue, and Clinton Avenues.

Smoke could be seen from Channel 3′s iCam in Middletown.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

Crews battled two house fires in Middletown on March 16.
Crews battled two house fires in Middletown on March 16.(Middletown police)

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

