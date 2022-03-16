Gov. Lamont to talk about community violence intervention program

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to talk about a legislative proposal he introduced that aims to curb statewide community violence.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Waterbury.

Lamont called his proposal a statewide community violence intervention program.

He said the program would support individual programs throughout the state, and also create a statewide strategy for the most effective violence intervention approaches.

It will be funded by $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to Lamont.

The legislation, Senate Bill 16, is currently being considered by the Judiciary Committee.

