Gov. Lamont to talk about community violence intervention program

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to talk about a legislative proposal he introduced that aims to curb statewide community violence.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Waterbury.

Lamont called his proposal a statewide community violence intervention program.

He said the program would support individual programs throughout the state, and also create a statewide strategy for the most effective violence intervention approaches.

It will be funded by $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to Lamont.

The legislation, Senate Bill 16, is currently being considered by the Judiciary Committee.

