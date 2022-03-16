Lamont’s gas tax cut proposal excludes diesel

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont’s gas tax cut proposal is coming as a relief to many Connecticut drivers, except for those who fill up using diesel.

Diesel is not included in any of the proposals to cut the gas tax.

Diesel is already more expensive than regular gas, and now that diesel is not included in the gas tax proposal, it will be even more expensive.

This significantly impacts truck drivers, as they use a significant amount of diesel. Now many truck drivers are saying if prices keep going up, we will all pay more.

“If we don’t get the tax break it will come back to you guys. Now all the stuff in the stores is going to go up in price. It’s going to hurt everyone overall basically,” says trucker Rob Quiron.

Lamont’s proposal would cut the gas tax by $0.25 and would be in effect until June 30. Governor Lamont is also proposing two sales tax holidays, one in April and the other in August, when it is usually held. The proposal includes free bus service for one month.

Independent truckers like Walter Trampe, have been hit hard. Trampe says since the invasion in Ukraine, prices paid for loads are going down, but the price for fuel is going up.

“Everybody deserves a break,” says Trampe.

Many truckers say they have not been going out on the road as much. Instead, they are parking to save on gas. They say prices are so high, it’s cheaper not to drive as much.

