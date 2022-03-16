Lobster prices on the rise

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – If you want lobster for dinner tonight, you’re going to pay dearly for it.

The prices for lobster are right through the roof.

A little guy like this about a pound, pound and a quarter, and this is going to cost you anywhere from $19-30 dollars a pound.

Your lobster roll? Almost $25 dollars this season.

Try buying it by the pound????

That’s right, $75 dollars a pound.

“Everything’s going up, so I mean if you want it get it,” said Joanne Foertch of Waterford.

“I’m sure the lobstermen have to account for their bait and their fuel,” said Elaine McDonald of Uncasville.

“A year and a half ago fuel was about $1.60 a gallon. Now we’re paying almost 5 dollars.”

Mike Theiler’s been lobster fishing these waters for 33 years.

“No matter what we do with our fish and lobsters its predicated-on Diesel fuel,” Theiler said.

A lobster fisherman’s daily cost includes fuel at 20 gallons per hour or $100 an hour, then add the cost of bait for the pots, and crew.

There’s $750 in costs.

“I mean its gotta stop somewhere? The consumer there is a threshold of what they’re going to pay for product,” Theiler said.

The owner of Capt. Scott’s Lobster Dock in New London agrees.

Their season opened last week.

“How long is this going to stay elevated?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Boy that’s a good question. Usually in the springtime they start to come down a little bit, hopefully the scallop price comes down. Maybe we’ll get back to where we were last summer,” said Tom Eshenfelder, owner of Capt. Scott’s Lobster Dock.

Theiler hopes so, because he says they’re at a break-even point.

Right now, he can’t catch enough lobsters to pay his expenses.

