Monvtille’s school board votes to do away with Native American mascot

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Montville Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to move away from its Native American mascot.

The board made the decision Tuesday night to get rid of the “Indians” nickname.

It said it is working on a new mascot.

Montville Public Schools told Channel 3 that the change was necessary in part out of respect for the nearby Mohegan Tribe.

The leaders of the Mohegan Tribe issued a statement following the decision.

“The Mohegan Tribe greatly values its relationship with the Town of Montville, which has spanned generations to the benefit of both our communities,” said Dr. Marilynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe. “Those close ties have served as the foundation for an open and cooperative dialogue on the topic of school mascot names. In our discussions with Montville, we made it clear that we appreciate and applaud any community seeking to be more sensitive to the history of American Indians. Montville has always been that community.”

Other town leaders also responded to the news.

“The Town of Montville and our Board of Education have undertaken a thoughtful conversation on this topic over many months, and we greatly appreciate our neighbors and friends in the Mohegan Tribe being a part of this dialogue,” said Montville Mayor Ronald McDaniel. “Importantly, both the Tribe and our Town leadership recognized that unlike what we’ve seen play out in many communities, we wanted to ensure this was a partnership – and it has been. We also both understood that the use of names and imagery are nuanced, and that intention does matter. I appreciate the Tribe’s thoughtful approach to these matters and their input. Neither the Town nor the Tribe asked to be put in this position.”

Superintendent Laurie Pallin said the board didn’t want the use of the “Indian” name to be a polarizing issue for the town or the tribe.

“We are proud of Montville Public Schools’ relationship with the Mohegan Tribe, and I hope our community unites around the fact that we want to stand together with the tribe in making this change,” Pallin said. “We are acting now to ensure compliance with Public Act 21-2 JSS Sec. 63 which states in part that municipalities are prohibited from receiving Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund grants if a public school or associated athletic team under its school board’s jurisdiction uses Native American names, symbols, or images without tribal consent. This legislation goes into effect in 2023 and certification forms are due to the Manager of Intergovernmental Affairs by March 15, 2022.”

