NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: City cameras helping to combat crime in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The City of Norwich said it saw a successful growth of community cameras to help fight crime.

Channel 3′s Community Crime Tracker segment looked at the full picture.

“A lot of officers like the cameras,” said Det. Sgt. Avery Marsh, Norwich police. “It just helps out the public more than it hurts it.”

Norwich said it launched the camera monitoring system in the community in back in 2013. Then, it only had four cameras.

Marsh described policing before community cameras become common.

“You had to use the more traditional approach to policing, talking to witnesses and getting a clean depiction of a suspect,” he said.

It helped in the arrest of several suspects last August with a fixed camera on Central Avenue at North Main Street. Police said they had a history with fights at 86′d Bar, so anticipating criminal activity, they had officers nearby. When a fight broke out, officers moved in with a K9.

“Also, in conjunction with the city camera, we used the officer’s body camera and the dash camera to get also other people’s faces and stuff to kind of collaborate and add it all up together,” Marsh said.

Both detectives and dispatchers can monitor the bank of city cameras. They can a mouse to pan 360 degrees, zoom in closer or widen out.

In July 2020, camera control and tracking followed a motorcyclist at a high rate of speed on one street, then captured it seconds later as it collided into a car on another street nearby with a different city cam.

“See a suspect vehicle come in and put it in the proximity of the scene which gives us more probable cause,” Marsh said.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” said Kelcsie Vanworner of Voluntown. “I didn’t know about it. It’s definitely good to know that it’s here. [It] makes me feel a little better.

“If someone had committed a crime here and drove down the street, they’d be able to see his car, they’d be able to see him walking down the street,” said Phil Pavone, a local business owner. “It would be safer for the community, it would be safer for the police, [it] makes their job easier [and] makes me feel better.”

More cameras are likely in Norwich’s future as the technology becomes a bigger resource in helping to fight crime.

