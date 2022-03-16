Great Day CT
Permanent daylight saving time could mean students waiting for school buses in the dark

Despite the majority poll support, the bill could force more children to wait for the school bus while it’s still dark outside in the winter months.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Polls showed that most Americans support a move that would do away with adjusting clocks for daylight saving time.

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent.

Despite the majority poll support, the bill could force more children to wait for the school bus while it’s still dark outside in the winter months.

The head of DATTCO’s school bus division, Bryony Chamberlain, said the company, which provides transportation for nearly 30 Connecticut districts, would likely increase driver training if the change goes forward.

However, she said she’s also confident that school bus companies would be able to communicate clearly with district leaders and iron out any issues.

“We meet regularly with our different schools,” Chamberlain said. “So, if we have any concerns, there are things we do, talk to them, and [when] we see something unsafe we tell them. It’s the schools that make the final decision, but we always try to participate that.”

Chamberlain said she also believes some districts would look into altering school bus schedules if the proposal becomes law.

Everyone has some time to adjust. Even if the U.S. House of Representatives approves the plan, it won’t go into effect until Nov. 2023.

