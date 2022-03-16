Great Day CT
Police: Woman injured in Hartford shooting

By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is recovering after being shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Police say she is in her 60s and was not the intended target.

The shooting was reported around 1:05 p.m. on Irving Street, authorities say.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

