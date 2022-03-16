SOMETHING’S COOKING: Flynn’s Grill

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - If picking the perfect place for a St. Patrick’s lunch feels more difficult than finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, don’t worry, the Something’s Cooking crew has your back.

Something’s Cooking takes you to a Glastonbury restaurant where you won’t need the luck of the Irish to enjoy a great meal.

Flynn’s Grill in South Glastonbury brings a little piece of Ireland to Connecticut.

If laughter is in the air, shamrocks are on the wall, and great food is on the table,

“This is the standard french toast with a side of bacon.”

You must be at Flynn’s Grill in Glastonbury.

“It’s one big Irish family.”

The patriarch of this family is Enda Flynn.

He was born and raised in Ireland before moving to Connecticut to raise a family and spread his culinary talents.

Enda takes every meal seriously, but his Irish roots mean St. Patrick’s Day is truly special here!

“This place will be mobbed all day long from 11 o’clock from three in the afternoon.”

Thursday, most customers will enjoy Enda’s signature St. Patrick’s Day special, which is good enough to ensure that Irish eyes will be smiling.

“99 percent of people are going to come out and order corned beef and cabbage cause that’s what they associate with Ireland,” said Enda

Enda hopes some customers expand their horizons by trying his roast lamb special or the Irish Rueben, with grilled homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese.

You also can’t go wrong with a classic corned beef benny, topped with shredded potatoes.

“We all come in here because we love Flynn, and we are all Irish when we come in here,” said Bruce Burnham of Glastonbury.

“I am Greek and Italian,” said Julia Hancin, a waitress at Flynn’s. “I’m Irish when I’m here. Every nationality should celebrate their heritage what they brought to America.”

Enda says he’ll have two types of customers on Thursday.

“There’s Irish and people who want to be Irish right,” Enda said.

