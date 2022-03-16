State DOT receives $11.4 million federal grant for electric buses

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation received a $11.4 million federal grant to fund new electric buses, officials said.

The state DOT says the grant was from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration.

Officials say the 22 new electric buses will replace diesel buses that are in operation.

“Residents deserve clean air and clean transportation. Incorporating electric buses into the fleet moves operations away from a dependence on fossil fuels, reduces air pollution caused by diesel combustion, and results in significant maintenance and repair savings over the life of the vehicle,” said Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

