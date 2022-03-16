UConn men getting ready for matchup with New Mexico State

BUFFALO, NY (WFSB) - The UConn men’s basketball team will take on New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament Thursday.

The team just wrapped up an open practice at the KeyBank center in Buffalo and it got fans excited for the game tomorrow.

“Go UConn. Go Huskies,” said Carolina and Eileen Moore.

“We’re all excited right? Go UConn!” said Andrea Hurley.

The coaches’ families were in the stands cheering them on.

They say they’re impressed by the team this year.

“I think they’re ready, they’re confident. They’re fired up from the last big east game,” said Caroline and Eileen Moore of Hartford. “They look good. They’re ready.”

After the last couple years of ups and downs, playing in the NCAA Tournament is a dream come true, for not only fans, players, and coaches, but also their family members who made the trip from Connecticut to Buffalo to watch the big game.

“Oh my gosh it’s a dream. You dream about this all season. You work so hard and the games are just so stressful and you just pray you get here and here we are,” said Andrea.

Tip-off is at 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

