WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Treatment looks to restore taste, smell following long-haul COVID

(WFSB) - Many who have suffered from COVID-19 lost their sense of smell and taste, doctors have reported.

For some, the symptom lasted long after they recovered from the virus.

Now, researchers in Philadelphia are testing a new way to restore those senses.

Nancy Damato said she is finally able to enjoy eating again. She lost her ability to taste and smell after a bout with COVID-19 last February.

“It was really, really jarring and I lost it instantaneously,” Damato explained.

It’s often one of the first symptoms of COVID that’s usually temporary; but for some patients like Damato, the inability to taste and smell lasts and becomes a COVID-19 long-haul symptom.

“It was life-changing that I couldn’t enjoy any food,” she said. I didn’t want to eat. It was so depressing.”

With limited treatment options, Damato found an intriguing research project at Jefferson Health.

“I really feel it’s helping me,” she said.

The Jefferson research is testing platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, from the patient’s own blood to restore smell. It’s been used to heal injuries and regrow hair. Now instead of injections, Dr. David Rosen and his team are using a biodegradable sponge infused with PRP.

“We put it up very high up in the nose where all the smell fibers are located. It gets absorbed through the lining of the nose,” Rosen said. “It basically helps those cells that have been damaged by the COVID virus to start regenerating.”

Rosen said of the nine COVID-19 patients who received PRP, eight responded.

“I’m able to start to enjoy some flavors, food again,” Damato said.

After five treatments once a month, Damato said her sense of smell and taste have slowly been coming back.

