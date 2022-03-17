Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

4 charged in connection with 2005 cold case

Four people were arrested as part of a cold case investigation that's been underway since 2005.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people were arrested in connection with a murder cold case.

According to police, Brandon Jones, Shane Henriques, Maurice Snowden, and Victoria Harris were charged in connection to the 2005 death of Dante Davis.

According to court records, Hartford Police got reports that a woman was shot on 131 Martin Street around 11:00 pm on June 21, 2005.

Davis, who was 21 at the time of her death, was standing in front of the home with her boyfriend. This is when the suspects opened fire on the couple, according to police reports.

Davis was struck in the head and was sent to the hospital for her injuries. She later succumbed to those injuries, police reports say.

All four are facing murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday afternoon weather
Technical Discussion: Showers continue this afternoon...
A man was killed inside a home in Farmington late Wednesday night.
32-year-old man killed in Farmington shooting
A man was shot and killed during a robbery at the Branford Motel on March 17.
Man killed during robbery at Branford motel, police say