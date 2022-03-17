4 charged in connection with 2005 cold case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people were arrested in connection with a murder cold case.

According to police, Brandon Jones, Shane Henriques, Maurice Snowden, and Victoria Harris were charged in connection to the 2005 death of Dante Davis.

According to court records, Hartford Police got reports that a woman was shot on 131 Martin Street around 11:00 pm on June 21, 2005.

Davis, who was 21 at the time of her death, was standing in front of the home with her boyfriend. This is when the suspects opened fire on the couple, according to police reports.

Davis was struck in the head and was sent to the hospital for her injuries. She later succumbed to those injuries, police reports say.

All four are facing murder charges.

