Arrest warrant released for suspect arrested in Marlborough kidnapping

MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Judicial Branch released the arrest warrant for Kenneth Gordon, one of the suspects arrested in the Marlborough kidnapping last September.

The documents were released Thursday.

Gordon faced a judge on March 2 in connection to the kidnapping.

He faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault, arson, and larceny.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested in the case.

In September 2021, a 64-year-old woman was kidnapped by two suspects at the Big Y in Marlborough, state police say.

Authorities say the two suspects put a bag over the victim’s head.

She was then assaulted, and the suspects drove with the victim in the trunk of her own car before being dropped off in Berlin.

“Victim #1 was later transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of her serious injuries to include a broken right femur, head trauma consisting of a laceration above the left eyebrow and puncture wound to left forehead area, and an acute kidney injury,” the arrest warrant says.

While at the hospital, the victim told Berlin police when she was at the Big Y, the suspects grabbed her and demanded money.

“Victim #1 fought back and during the altercation sustained an injury to her right leg. During this time, Victim #1 asked the males, ‘Why are you doing this to me?’ when one of them responded, ‘Because you’re white and my mother is very ill,’” the arrest warrant says.

She was then forced into her vehicle at gunpoint.

The arrest warrant says after the suspects withdrew money from multiple ATMs with her debit card, the victim said she was struck in the face and head with a firearm five or six times.

“Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime later obtained a signed and sworn statement from Victim #1 which was consistent with her verbal statements made to Officer Clark while at the hospital,” the arrest warrant said.

See the 18-page arrest warrant for Gordon here:

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.