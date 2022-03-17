Connecticut families getting ready to host Ukrainian refugees

(WFSB) - Since the war in Ukraine started, Eyewitness News has been showing how the heartbreak there has hit home in Connecticut.

Some Connecticut homeowners have been moved to the point where they are opening their homes to those fleeing Ukraine.

Families have decided to take the step to host refugees.

This is a huge commitment, but one that will make a huge difference.

Inviting a complete stranger into your home, providing the most essential need: a roof over their head.

Heartbreaking images show millions of people fleeing Ukraine.

“The largest number and the fastest since the Second World War,” said Taylor Binnington, who is offering space for refugees.

Families torn apart and running away from senseless violence moved Taylor Binnington and his family to make the decision to open the doors of their Hamden home to Ukrainian refugees.

“We have a guest bedroom that we normally use for our family. In some cases, it’s our home office,” Binnington said.

Ten days ago, he posted an offer for that room on the site ukrainetakeshelter.com.

Developed by two Harvard students, this is an independent platform connecting Ukrainian refugees with hosts and housing.

“It was a decision we didn’t take lightly but we sort of came to fairly quickly,” said Binnington.

The site essentially works like Airbnb.

Airbnb is also offering the same type of assistance.

In Guilford, Robin Sogee posted there and on Ukraine Take Shelter.

“If I was in that position, forced to give up my home and leave without any possessions, it must be unbelievably scary,” Sogee said.

Creating a post takes several minutes, with criteria for the number of people, pets and duration of the stay and languages spoken.

It’s unknown when refugees will make their way to the U.S. but Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is confident it will eventually happen.

“We will await. We assume, there was one estimate of five million refugees,” DeLauro said.

In a matter of weeks or months, complete strangers, possibly with language barriers, could be sharing their space.

These Connecticut families are ready to welcome them with open arms.

“I think it’s more of an opportunity than a challenge and I think we can quite adequately meet a family’s basic needs without having deep dinner conversations with them,” Binnington said.

Donations continue to pour in for Ukraine and Binnington feels they’re even more important than what he’s doing and encourages people to make ongoing donations to help the efforts.

For information on how Airbnb is working to house Ukrainian refugees, click here.

For information on Ukraine Take Shelter, click here.

