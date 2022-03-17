Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Early morning homicide under investigation in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was shot and killed in New Haven early Thursday morning.

According to police, it happened around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.

The shooting itself happened on Springside Avenue, police said.

The person was not identified and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday afternoon weather
Technical Discussion: Showers continue this afternoon...
Hartford cold case
4 charged in connection with 2005 cold case
A man was killed inside a home in Farmington late Wednesday night.
32-year-old man killed in Farmington shooting
A man was shot and killed during a robbery at the Branford Motel on March 17.
Man killed during robbery at Branford motel, police say