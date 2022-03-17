Early morning homicide under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was shot and killed in New Haven early Thursday morning.

According to police, it happened around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.

The shooting itself happened on Springside Avenue, police said.

The person was not identified and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police.

