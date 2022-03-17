32-year-old man killed in Farmington shooting

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a homicide in a residential section of Farmington.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Sunset Terrace late Wednesday night and found a 32-year-old man who suffered from gunshot wounds. Police said a 24-year-old man fled the scene in the victim’s car before officers arrived on scene.

Officers were able to stop the suspect on Interstate 84 westbound a short time later.

The suspect was charged with murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, risk of injury to a child, and reckless endangerment.

“There were two children inside the home. It was a 6-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy who were present at the time inside the house,” said Lt. Tim McKenzie, Farmington police.

Police have said the victim and the suspect knew each other and lived in the residence together.

They called the living arrangement a “blended family situation” with the victim and suspect living under the same roof.

They also said it was a woman who dialed 911, and that she was either the victim’s fiancée or wife.

Police in Farmington investigated a homicide Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

