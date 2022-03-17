Legislative committee looks into if state should increase penalties for juvenile crimes

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s no question there was an increase in car thefts in 2020.

Numbers given Thursday show thefts may be going down.

Victims of some of these crimes say this is much more than having a car stolen.

Video from a Glastonbury Police camera shows Timothy Callahan driving on a Saturday afternoon.

“I heard a raucous behind me and I thought it was somebody cut somebody off and then the next thing I knew I got slammed in.”

Tim was hit by three juveniles in a stolen car.

He was lucky.

His car was totaled but he was ok.

The teens took off and crashed again.

They then called an Uber, stole that car and crashed again.

The teens were found a few hours later coming out of the woods behind the high school.

“This cannot keep happening,” Tim said.

A Legislative Oversight Committee wants to understand what’s been happening, and if Connecticut should increase penalties.

“Juvenile arrests, and correct me if I am wrong, I believe were down in 2021 compared to 2020,” said Ken Barone Institute for Municipal & Regional Policy.

They Barone, who collects and analyzes police data, for the state to give them some numbers.

His numbers show in 2019 car thefts were just under 6,000, an all-time low.

In April of 2020 when the pandemic started, thefts jumped to well over 8,000.

In 2021 the projected numbers are expected to show a decline but still higher than what we saw three years ago.

“We’ve seen fairly substantial decrease in car thefts in our big cities, Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven. And we’ve seen increases in suburban towns,” Barone said.

Tim feels lawmakers should do something and it bothers him when car thefts are called property crimes.

“I could have been killed, is that a property crime?” he said.

