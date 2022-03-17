PD: Man arrested for allegedly slapping, trying to kick North Haven firefighter

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after allegedly slapping and trying to kick a North Haven firefighter on Wednesday.

Police say the firefighter was treating a patient at the Carmen Romano apartments on Sackett Point Road.

Boris Tomachevskiya, 65, slapped the firefighter and tried to kick them, police say.

“Tomachevskiya also began spitting toward emergency personnel,” North Haven police said.

Police say Tomachevskiya is charged with assault on public safety/EMS and breach of peace in the second degree.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.