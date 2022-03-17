Police: Man dead after being struck by garbage truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police say a man is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in Hartford Thursday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened in the area of 160 Brainard Road around 6:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old male in the road with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Hartford police identified the victim as Frank Paul, 69, of Hartford.

“The operator of the garbage truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” Hartford police say.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.