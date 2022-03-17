St. Patrick’s Day and UConn game mean busy night for bars and restaurants

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People are very excited to not only celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but also watch UConn take on March Madness.

The Half Door in Hartford has an outside crowd and there are even more people inside.

Everyone is there to have a good time and enjoy the double celebration.

Because UConn is playing tonight on St. Patrick’s Day and some bars will be playing the game.

Eyewitness News met some fans who are feeling extra lucky for what’s to come.

People are already eating, drinking and dancing to the Irish beat.

Restaurants are also hoping the luck rubs off on them and more people keep coming since it’s been two years since they had a normal holiday.

“We pulled out a food menu a couple of weeks ago we did a new food brunch menu with bottomless mimosas and bloody mary so we offered that today everyone is having a blast and things seem like they are going well,” said Alex Jensen, manager of The Half Door.

It’s expected to be a busy night for businesses.

