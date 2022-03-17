Great Day CT
Advertisement

State proposal aims to recruit more nurses

A photo of a nurse.
A photo of a nurse.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal that would make investments into developing and recruiting nurses in Connecticut is up for consideration by lawmakers.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon in Hartford to talk about it.

Lamont said his proposal would make significant investments in workforce development initiatives that encourage workers to become nurses and remedy critical shortages currently faced in the nursing workforce.

He will be joined by Kelli Vallieres, Connecticut’s chief workforce officer, Terrence Cheng, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, Dr. Deidre Gifford, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Social Services, Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Jeffrey Flaks, CEO of Hartford HealthCare, and other officials.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

