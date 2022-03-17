This weekend is ‘Maple Weekend’ in Connecticut

(WFSB) - ‘Maple Weekend’ in Connecticut is set for March 19 and 20.

According to ctmaple.org, many sugarhouses in the state will open up for tours and start selling their products.

Customers can learn how maple sap is collected and turned into maple syrup and other sugary products.

Sugarhouses on farms from Ashford to Redding are participating.

For a complete list, check out ctmaple.org/maple-weekend.html.

