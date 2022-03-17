Ukrainian vigil held in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - In South Windsor, the Ukrainian anthem fills the night air as people gather outside town hall to hold a candlelight vigil to show their support of Ukraine.

Holding flags and signs, many of the people here are from Ukraine or their parents are. Their goal, prevent Ukraine from being destroyed.

“Our goal is to try to help people resettle back in Ukraine and to be able to go to a Ukraine that is not demolished, so that’s what we are trying to do,” said Ukrainian National Home of Hartford Director Myron Kolinsky.

Bohdan Zborovsky is from Ukraine but has been living here for the past 15 years.

She says she is worried for her sister who still lives in lviev in western Ukraine with her husband and three children.

“I’m calling her almost every day. They are fine. They are safe for now. But you never know because like every morning. I was checking the news and seeing what’s going on because you never know when it’s going to happen,” said Zborovsky. “So, her husband, I’m assuming has to fight right? Yes. And she doesn’t want to leave and go to Poland or Romania or somewhere else? No. Not right now because she doesn’t want to leave her husband and she’s volunteering.”

Daria Budas’ parents were Ukrainian. They were refugees following World War II, spending time as prisoners in German camps before making their way to America.

She says history is repeating itself. Her first cousin, 63-year-old Marijke is in western Ukraine and terrified.

“It’s like Daria the war is near us. It’s at our windows and I’m scared. She is alone. She is a widower. She’s like what do I do. Do I leave a country I only know? I have a house; I have a farm. I have things to live off of, but if I leave where do I go,” said Budas. “If she were to up and leave and go to another country, can she go to a bank and empty her money or would she just have to take her clothes and her passport.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.