Warm weather brings back outdoor dinning

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire it was 63 degrees sunny and light winds.

Customers were enjoying afternoon sangrias and Italian food in the sun.

The snow we got four days ago seems like ancient history.

Viron Rondo Osteria renovated the patio right before the pandemic.

The staff was busy even on a Wednesday afternoon with lots of customers seeking the patio. It was the perfect date spot, and some were celebrating spring break.

Kaley Lajoie said, “the weather today is absolutely beautiful today. I think I’m actually going to get sunburnt. It’s a beautiful day to sit at your favorite restaurant.”

“This worked out beautiful being in northern Maine and snowmobiling coming down to Connecticut and seeing the gorgeous day,” said Lisa Lajoie.

The manager says that this place will be slammed on Friday given how nice the weather will be so get your reservations in asap.

