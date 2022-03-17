Website lists most popular baby names in CT this year

(WFSB) - A website released a list of what it found to be the most popular baby names in Connecticut for 2022.

Names.org, which is essentially database of information about names, released the list for boys and girls on Thursday.

The information for the list was based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on names.org.

For boys, the top three names were Liam, Noah and Jack, respectively.

Several of the state’s boys name also made the national top 10 list. Three names were unique to Connecticut: Jack, Logan, and Michael.

On the girls side, Olivia, Charlotte and Emma were the most popular. Luna was a new name on the list for 2022.

Nine of the state’s girls names were also on the national top 10. Ella was the one unique name to the state.

The complete top 10 list for boys in CT:

Liam Noah Jack Oliver William Logan James Lucas Benjamin Michael

The complete top 10 list for girls in CT:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia Mia Isabella Ava Ella Luna

For more information on the list, head to names.org.

