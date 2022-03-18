2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich.
Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday.
People had reported that drugs were being dealt from the apartment building at 287 Main St.
As a result, the Norwich police detective and patrol divisions executed the warrant.
Detectives said Winston was found to have 12.8 grams of crack-cocaine and more than $8,000 in cash on him.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.
Police asked anyone with addition information about Winston to give them a call at 860-886-5561, extension 3152.
