Beautiful weather brings people outdoors, and to ice cream

By Christian Colón and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, Conn. (WFSB) - The beautiful weather today is pushing a lot of people out the door to enjoy it.

Of course, a warm day calls for ice cream.

Its opening day here at the Durham Dari Serve. More than 300 people have already showed up and a lot more are in line.

From soft serve to milkshakes, they have it all.

From kids after school, to the grandparents hanging out. Today was a very successful opening day here at the Durham Deri Serve. And it’s only the beginning.

“Obviously, it’s gorgeous outside. We have been very busy all day. But we can’t wait we are so excited to be back open for you guys and interacting with everybody. And being in community again,” said Giavanna Visconti.

They are open until 9 tonight. But if you can’t make it today, they are open seven days a week. Starting today.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

