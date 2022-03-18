Connecticut celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, UConn basketball

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The Capitol City was filled with Irish pride tonight.

Right after work, the bars started to fill.

Patt and Charlie Hanlon said, “It’s like amazing. We can get out and be able to celebrate something good.”

At the Half Door the party was inside and out. Lots of drinks and dancing. Everyone just feeling extra lucky we’re somewhat passed COVID.

Half Door Manager Alex Jensen said, “I really had no idea what to expect the past two years with COVID. I had no idea last year was alright. Coming out of COVID. Two years ago, obviously there was no St. Patrick’s Day. This year we are having a full day music all day quality food people are having a good time.”

Across town we found the same charm at Vaughan’s Public House

Johnny Vaughan, the owner of Vaughan’s said, “as soon as we opened the door since 9 o’clock people were ready to come in shake hands kiss babies. It’s been fantastic all day long city’s alive.”

People were also shamrockin tonight to watch UConn in March Madness. Mayor Luke Bronin felt like pure gold after seeing people giving his city a shot.

“You can already see a difference in feet on the street our companies are back as of this week that’s going to make a big difference too,’ said Bronin.

The party continues this Saturday.

The city is hosting their St Patrick’s Day Parade and the XL Center has monster jam.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.