Family Friday: Events for the first weekend of spring
(WFSB) - This weekend marks the official first day of spring and there are plenty of ways to spend it. From keeping the St. Patrick’s Day festivities going, to baking up some sweets and the return of a Capital city favorite.
- Saturday, March 19th – Sunday March 20th
- Olde Mistick Village
- Scavenger Hunt: Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 10am – 4pm
- Both days: Best Irish/Green St. Patrick’s Day outfit contest
- Live Irish music
Spring Cookie Decorating Workshop
- Saturday, March 19th
- Lyman Orchards, Apple Barrel Farm Market
- 11:00am & 1:00pm
- Tickets: $15
- Reopens for the season: Saturday, March 19th
- Hours: Saturdays & Sundays 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Rides: $2
St. Patrick’s Day Parades
SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH
SUNDAY
SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH
