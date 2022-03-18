Great Day CT
Family Friday: Events for the first weekend of spring

This weekend marks the official first day of spring and there are plenty of ways to spend it. From keeping the St. Patrick's Day festivities going, to baking up
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFSB) - This weekend marks the official first day of spring and there are plenty of ways to spend it. From keeping the St. Patrick’s Day festivities going, to baking up some sweets and the return of a Capital city favorite.

Paint the Village Green

  • Saturday, March 19th – Sunday March 20th
  • Olde Mistick Village
  • Scavenger Hunt: Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 10am – 4pm
  • Both days: Best Irish/Green St. Patrick’s Day outfit contest
  • Live Irish music

Spring Cookie Decorating Workshop

  • Saturday, March 19th
  • Lyman Orchards, Apple Barrel Farm Market
  • 11:00am & 1:00pm
  • Tickets: $15

Bushnell Park Carousel

  • Reopens for the season: Saturday, March 19th
  • Hours: Saturdays & Sundays 12:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Rides: $2

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH

SUNDAY

SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH

