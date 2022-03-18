Great Day CT
Gov. to give update on his efforts to reduce CT’s motor vehicle taxes

Motor vehicle taxes.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The governor said he’ll give an update on his efforts to reduce Connecticut’s motor vehicle taxes.

Gov. Ned Lamont last month proposed a law to lower the state’s maximum mill rate for motor vehicle property taxes from 45 mills to 29 mills.

Lamont scheduled a news conference about it for 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Town Hall in South Windsor.

Lamont said the proposal would reimburse local governments for the resulting revenue impact.

He said a 29-mill cap on all motor vehicles will provide property tax relief for more than 1.7 million vehicles statewide, which amounts to 77 percent of all vehicles in Connecticut.

