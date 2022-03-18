Gov. gives update on his efforts to reduce Conn. motor vehicle taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont is proposing a few tax breaks, including property taxes.

It could make a difference for those on a fixed income.

Connecticut is in good financial shape, which is why the governor feels this is the right time to give tax breaks.

It will certainly save money, but the question is, can these be permanent?

“I think they should people are going through a lot of things and it’s something that benefits the middle-class people,” said Karthick Salvaraj.

South Windsor Mayor Liz Pendelton said, “I know the governor has put much thought into the plan he’s here today for.”

South Windsor’s mayor is on board with the governor’s tax cut proposals: a $300 property tax credit, a mill rate cap of 29 for car taxes, and tax-free 401k & pensions.

“We have to make sure people who love our state can afford to stay in our state,” said Lamont.

The car tax proposal will save those in South Windsor around $200.

AARP State Director Nora Duncan said, “this is a great step in helping build a predictable and better yet reduced tax burden for our older residents.”

Lamont is also proposing a 25-cent cut in the gas tax.

Tax cuts will mean a loss in revenue for cities and towns, Lamont says the state will give them the difference.

Niantic Rep. Holly Cheeseman (R) said, “Connecticut has a habit of making promises that we end up breaking and people grow to rely on a property tax credit.”

Whether these cuts are sustainable people want them.

Lawmakers still have to weigh in on these tax cuts and vote.

