I-84 east closed in Danbury due to crash
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Danbury because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 7 and 8.
The DOT first reported it around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.
Only one vehicle was involved.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.