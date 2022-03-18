Great Day CT
I-84 east closed in Danbury due to crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Danbury because of a crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 7 and 8.

The DOT first reported it around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

Only one vehicle was involved.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

