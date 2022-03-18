I-84 east closed in Danbury due to crash

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Danbury because of a crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 7 and 8.

The DOT first reported it around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

Only one vehicle was involved.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

