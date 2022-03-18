I-84 west closed in Southbury because of crash
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound was closed in Southbury because of a crash.
The Department of Transportation reported that the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened between exits 16 and 15.
It was reported just before 7:55 a.m. on Friday.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
