I-84 west closed in Southbury because of crash

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound was closed in Southbury because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation reported that the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened between exits 16 and 15.

It was reported just before 7:55 a.m. on Friday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.